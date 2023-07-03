Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Peeranha
Peeranha
AI-driven Q&A protocol for Web3
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Peeranha is an AI-driven Q&A protocol that streamlines knowledge management & community education, creates incentives for users to contribute, gives ownership of the knowledge back to the community and preserves it by storing on chain.
Launched in
Education
Web3
Community
by
Peeranha
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
Peeranha
AI-driven Q&A protocol for Web3
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Peeranha by
Peeranha
was hunted by
Саша Чубатюк
in
Education
,
Web3
,
Community
. Featured on July 3rd, 2023.
Peeranha
is not rated yet. This is Peeranha's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#39
Report