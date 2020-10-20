Meet awesome makers with Peer Beer! We'll intro you to another maker twice a month so you can hop on a Zoom to chat about product, design or code. Grow your network and meet people who are as passionate as you are about building delightful products.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Jishai Evers
MakerMaking products
Hi hunters 👋, I’m super excited to launch Peer Beer today! With the start of COVID-19, I suddenly found myself working from home. WFH is pretty amazing and I definitely won’t go back to the office full-time, but it can also be quite isolating. Suddenly, interactions with colleagues became pretty transactional and it has become quite rare to meet new people. On top of all that, all the meetups and hackathons are cancelled so it has become even harder to meet other makers. For me that’s really harmful, as my biggest inspirations are makers. People who have crazy ideas and design, build and ship awesome products. Nothing is more valuable to me than to chat to makers, hear about their ideas and stuff they are making. I kinda built Peer Beer to solve this problem for myself, and I hope it’s also valuable for others! We want to provide you with those serendipitous meetings with other makers and allow for meaningful, fun and inspiring conversations. It’s quite simple, after you subscribe you will receive an introduction to another maker twice a month. To help you have a fruitful conversation, each introduction includes ideas to kick-start the conversation and to help you have a meaningful and valuable chat. Peer Beer is for makers only! You’ll find all kinds of people from different backgrounds, countries and industries, but all members are excited about building stuff. Chances are that they have a background in product, design or code, but some of them might also be building hardware! Super excited to hear what you all think, and happy to answer any question, and get your feedback! Cheers, Jishai
Share
Gilad Manor
awesome, i love working from home, but i was missing the socialising. this is very exciting for me and i can't wait to get to talk with other makers!
Share
Jishai Evers
MakerMaking products
@giladmanor Welcome, I just saw you joined! 👋 for me personally it was the same, love working from home but it can just become quite isolating at times.
Share
Gad Bornstein
Was really fun trying this out, It's much nicer to meet people on 1:1 basis as we can openly share challenges and talk about future plans. The web app already connected me to other professionals from my industry! #grabapeer
Share
Jishai Evers
MakerMaking products
@gad_bornstein Ha love that hashtag! 🍺
Share
Gal Perelman
🎈
I absolutely love the idea of destroying the traditional "network" process and breaking the boundaries of limitations to meet new people and learn tons of new things. As a PMM, I think it's crucial to know how other PMM's work, their thought process, past tests and experiments, and so forth. I also want to see if I can make some new collaborations!
Share
Jishai Evers
MakerMaking products
@gal_perelman1 So happy that this resonates with you! 🍺 For me it's quite similar - I learn waaaay more from peers than from anything else!
Share
Gal Shir
Digital Artist 🍭
Simple and great idea. Super excited about this! 🙌 Looking forward to meeting more makers.
Share
Jishai Evers
MakerMaking products
@galgalshir So happy to have you on board - excited to grow the maker community!
Share
Hunting down comments...