Peel Food Labels

7 Reviews
JackieJ6
The app is super accurate and the data base is very expansive - it is also extremely helpful when trying to maintain a lifestyle diet and not just a short term fad
I’m obsessed with this app! I have yeast and Dairy intolerance and this app is super helpful and it’s a quick tool that I use always in my shopping!
That's the only app that actually works, and I have tried many. I like the ease of use and the level of accuracy, quite reliable.
Maker
I have Gluten / Cow Dairy intolerances and always found it hard to decipher ingredients on food labels. Tried most barcode scan apps but they all have limited product databases (limited by geography) and most do not cover more than a few diets. So I set out to solve this problem by building an app with a friend that reads and analyses ingredients off of food labels in real-time (kind of how Google Lens works). A few things to note: 1) Peel is not limited by a product database or barcodes. Practically works anywhere on the planet since it directly analyzes the ingredients list (works on food labels, restaurant menus, practically anything). 2) It provides real-time advice: "Safe" or "Avoid" based on your intolerance or diet (can handle multiple diets at once e.g. you can be Gluten-Free and Vegan). 3) Expert nutritionists support us and we've included more diets driven by customer asks: Dairy Free, Yeast Free, Fructose Free, Vegan, Lacto-Ovo-Vegetarian, Palm Oil Free, No Added Sugars, No Artificial Sweeteners, to name a few... 4) It's free to use Peel has helped me a lot and I hope it helps others too :)
This is just great!
