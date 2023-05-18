Products
Home
→
Product
→
Peek
Peek
Screen Recorder and Screenshot with Annotation
Visit
Upvote 14
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Peek is a simple screen recorder that allows you to record your screen as gif or mp4, capture a screenshot as jpg, and annotate your recordings with drawing, text, arrows, and highlights.
Launched in
Design Tools
GIFs
Photography
+1 by
Peek
About this launch
Peek
Screen Recorder and Screenshot with Annotation
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Peek by
Peek
was hunted by
firat
in
Design Tools
,
GIFs
,
Photography
. Made by
firat
. Featured on May 19th, 2023.
Peek
is not rated yet. This is Peek's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report