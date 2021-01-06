Pearl
Hi Product Hunters! Thank you for checking out Pearl. We are super excited to launch on Product Hunt today 🚀 Recruiting tends to be a horrendous experience for everyone involved. For employers, it's a time-sucking, money burning endeavor that never ends. For candidates... well we all know how it is. This reality was pretty clear to me as an ambitious college student at UCLA. I'd done my fair share of job-seeking, as well as my fair share of hiring for various entrepreneurial pursuits. It didn't matter what side of the table I was sitting on, the experience sucked. For job-seekers, the challenge of recruiting is uniquely pernicious because it impacts everyday life in fundamental ways. Everything that's tricky about job hunting - trying to find the right opportunity, filling out long applications, getting ghosted by recruiters - it adds up into a thick glue that stops people from moving onwards and upwards. I've seen this happen to too many friends and family members. It pains me to see so many people I love lead lackluster careers for decades on end. It's absolute madness. It was with these thoughts in mind when I teamed up with my co-founder Alex to make things better. When we started on Pearl we thought to ourselves: "What's the lowest-friction method of moving people to a more exciting career?" I hope you enjoy it. And please follow along in our journey. This is just the beginning 😼 Would love to hear any thoughts or feedback from all of you! Tim 🥰 https://twitter.com/itstimconnors
The future of hiring is through SMS, and Pearl is positioned well to be a gamechanger in this space. The product looks awesome, and looking forward to using it for our team at Drift!
@dalexfrost thanks for the kind words
Definitely excited to try this out! How do you source companies right now?
@worldofanshul we have thousands of opportunities in our pool - it's a mix of jobs sourced from the open web and from within our network of founders 😊 If you're a founder hiring sign up here: https://airtable.com/shrOAE6tFam...
@tim_connors is one of the rare wise and customer driven founders - feeling safe in his hands! :)
@tim_connors @nathan_forster thanks nate! let's do this 😀
Wow this looks convenient and easy on the jobseeker’s side seeing as it focuses on quality matching — personally wish I had this when I was job hunting. Out of curiosity, why did you guys choose to go with SMS over existing mobile apps (Messenger, LinkedIn chat, etc.)?
@jilltiutan That's a great question! In the future, we plan to be channel-agnostic, but we chose SMS to start because (1) it's universally used by Americans (2) SMS APIs are mature and robust.