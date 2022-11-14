Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Pear Buddy
Pear Buddy
Where brands, influencers, and content creators collaborate
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Pear buddy is a marketplace where brands can easily find and hire influencers and content creators to help promote their brand, products, and services.
Launched in
Social Media
,
Branding
,
Tech
+3 by
Pear Buddy
Pendo Starter
Ad
Lighten the load on your R&D, sales, and support teams
About this launch
Pear Buddy
Where brands, influencers, & content creators collaborate.
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Pear Buddy by
Pear Buddy
was hunted by
Pear Buddy
in
Social Media
,
Branding
,
Tech
. Made by
Pear Buddy
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
Pear Buddy
is not rated yet. This is Pear Buddy's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#83
Report