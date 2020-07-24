peakery for Android

Discussion
Scott Kendall
Maker
Hey PH, Thanks for the hunt @chrismessina! Excited to launch the peakery Android app today. It's the result of a lot of work, especially tons of testing getting the GPS tracker dialed in, what a pain. The app grew out of a personal passion for exploring & climbing mountains. I'm addicted to the whole experience: feeling the burn of the climb, soaking in the hard-earned views at the summit, and the feeding frenzy and storytelling afterward. With some incredible maps (the Natural Atlas one blew me away the first time I saw it) the peakery Android app aims to be your portal to the mountains. A supportive place where everyone around the world can contribute their mountain adventures and grow our collective knowledge of the mountains of the world. Important to note is that this app is for outdoor enthusiasts of all experience and skill levels -- if you enjoy the challenge/thrill/beauty of a hiking & climbing up mountains, peakery was built with you in mind. Use the many filters to hone in on the most appropriate peaks for you to climb. Even if you've never climbed a peak in your life, peakery can hopefully encourage you to take those first steps. Here in SF you could start with the San Francisco 7 Peak Challenge (https://peakery.com/challenges/s...). Or wherever you are, fire up peakery and take a look to see what lies nearby. That hill on the edge of town — it could be a great adventure getting to the top. Be safe, go check it out, and report back! We're already working on a next batch of features for the app (and plan a separate iPhone app in the future -- for now if you're on iPhone you can add https://peakery.com to your homescreen for an optimized web app experience). Would love feedback on the app so far (anything confusing? any key features missing?). With your help we hope to keep improving things. Scott https://peakery.com/members/scott/
