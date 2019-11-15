Deals
Peakago laptop
Peakago laptop
7” laptop with 4G connectivity that fits in your back pocket
Windows
Crowdfunding
+ 1
Peakago is a device the like of which you’ve not seen before. It gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to mobile devices and laptops, hitting the sweet spot between portability and functionality.
Featured
an hour ago
The touch screen Peakago: between a laptop and a tablet
Genuinely useful for the business traveller, the Peakago, which is made in Hong Kong, has Wi-fi, Bluetooth and plenty of ports and connectors. A budget portable computer, it runs on Windows 10, has a real keyboard and folds in half.
Peakago Windows 10 mini laptop launches next week from $269 - Geeky Gadgets
If you are in the market for a mini laptop capable of running the Microsoft Windows 10 operating system you may be interested in the convertible Peakago laptop which will be launching via Indiegogo next week and will be available to purchase from $269 from November 13th, 2019 onwards.
Peakago 7-inch Windows 10 Fanless Mini-Laptop Launched for $269 and Up (Crowdfunding)
Peakago Computer has started an IndieGoGo campaign for its 7″ fanless laptop and mini-PC the Peakago. The campaign has raised 831% of the original target funding on its first day.
Peakago mini-laptop hits Indiegogo Nov 13th for $269 and up - Liliputing
Over the past few years we've seen a bunch of tiny Windows laptops with 7 to 9 inch displays, QWERTY keyboards, touchscreen displays, and a variety of compromises that come with cramming a full-fledged computer into a PC that's barely bigger than a phone. The Peakago may be the most affordable to date.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
2 Reviews
2.5/5
Nora Joy Wilson
So ugly, but so useful...
an hour ago
Vineta Gajevska
@nora_joy
Wouldn't call it ugly, but wouldn't call it sophisticated or pretty either :D I love the idea of it though
15 minutes ago
