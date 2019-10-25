Peak Money

Discussion
Jonathan Yagel
Maker
Hey, Product Hunt! We’re all trying to be better… right? Better products, better launches, better user experiences… better jobs, better relationships, better lives. Well, have you tried to get better at saving? Spoiler alert: It’s tough. We surveyed and interviewed 1,000+ people and although almost all of them wanted to save more… they didn’t know how. There are plenty of savings solutions out there, but after trying nearly all of them, we still felt like it could be better– something that makes saving money a positive, stress-free, and empowering experience. And as former health & wellness professionals, we felt that we were just the team to do that… With Peak, you create a 3D mountain peak for each of your savings goals. Then, we help you create a plan and automate your savings (with scheduled saves and round-ups) to make sure you reach them. It’s 100% free, your money is insured by the FDIC through our partner bank, Axos, and you get a 1% annual return on any money you save with us. Peak launched late last year, but we waited until now to share it with all of you because we just released an update that will let you use Peak with any US bank or credit union! [Note: Peak is currently only available in the US on iOS devices.] Please let us know what you think! We’re particularly interested in what you think of the new account-linking flow… and what you might use Peak to save for! As a special thank you to the PH community, we’ve got an exclusive sign-up bonus just for you: We’ll give you $15 as soon as you start saving with Peak! Just email hello[at]peakmoney[dot]com with the subject link “Peak loves PH” and include your Product Hunter username in the body of the email! Plus, we’ll be selecting people from the comments for extra cash money 🤑 Let us know what you think! (Full terms for the Product Hunt Signup Bonus are here: http://bit.ly/PeakProductHuntBon...)
