Peacock Letter
Future you will be proud of what you achieved today 🦚
Jessica Emily
I loved receiving the physical letter to myself - I was actually really proud of what I managed to achieve in 30 days!
Lets make 2021 your year! I have always been a hard worker. Even to unhealthy levels according to my friends and family. But no matter how hard I worked, I never felt satisfied. Checking things of my to-do lists became a habit and I lost track of goals and impact. I noticed that I made 2 critical errors: -I focused on productivity instead of impact. -I was always focusing on the future and never took the time to look back at what I already had achieved. Time for change. I decided to send an email to myself that I will receive in a month. This helped me to track the changes is my state of mind. Furthermore, I started to work with the One Big Thing framework and journal everything I have achieved every single day. In this framework, you focus on just 1 thing every single day that will make a significant difference for you. After a month of working in this way, I took the time to look at my list of achievements and appreciate my monthly progress. Seeing the impact I made and the all the things I achieved made me even more determined to make the next month count! I made a website where you can do this yourself for free! Don't hesitate to try it out or contact me :)