Peacock Letter

Future you will be proud of what you achieved today 🦚

Productivity
Future you will be proud of what you did today!
We all know setting goals is important. But setting the right goals and feeling accomplished when reaching them is even more important!
Write a letter to your future self, set daily goals easy, feel proud.
Jessica Emily
I loved receiving the physical letter to myself - I was actually really proud of what I managed to achieve in 30 days!
David Lo Dico
Lets make 2021 your year! I have always been a hard worker. Even to unhealthy levels according to my friends and family. But no matter how hard I worked, I never felt satisfied. Checking things of my to-do lists became a habit and I lost track of goals and impact. I noticed that I made 2 critical errors: -I focused on productivity instead of impact. -I was always focusing on the future and never took the time to look back at what I already had achieved. Time for change. I decided to send an email to myself that I will receive in a month. This helped me to track the changes is my state of mind. Furthermore, I started to work with the One Big Thing framework and journal everything I have achieved every single day. In this framework, you focus on just 1 thing every single day that will make a significant difference for you. After a month of working in this way, I took the time to look at my list of achievements and appreciate my monthly progress. Seeing the impact I made and the all the things I achieved made me even more determined to make the next month count! I made a website where you can do this yourself for free! Don't hesitate to try it out or contact me :)
