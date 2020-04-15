Discussion
Junior Owolabi
Great, it is streaming globally or to selected countries, the reason I ask is because I’m based in UK
So many streaming options now. Curious to see how Peacock Originals hold up against Netflix Originals. Are you going to sign up for Peacock?
No way
Mmm, maybe
Absolutely (because: The Office)
Hunter
Pro
This service had me at Parks and Recreation. I'd also be curious to see how far back they go with SNL. I'd love to watch some of the older seasons again if they're available.
Pro
I'd be really interested to see how this competes with Disney+ & Hulu, and Prime Video. Have been super impressed with Prime's extensive boxsets of binge-worthy TV, but if NBC might be moving shows like Parks & Recreation under Peacock, I may have to look again.
