Peacock Set to Go Live on Comcast This Month, 'Significant Amount' of Originals Delayed to 2021

NBCUniversal's Peacock is ready to start rolling out to Comcast cable customers starting this week as scheduled - but most of Peacock's original series will not be hitting the streaming service until 2021. On April 15, Comcast will launch an "early preview" of Peacock Premium ad-supported tier, available for no extra cost to some 31.5 million of the operator's TV and broadband customers across the U.S.