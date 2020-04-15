  1. Home
Peacock

NBC's new streaming service

NBCUniversal’s streaming service for Comcast is available to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers at no additional cost. Subscribers will get access to TV shows and movies including 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Two and a Half Men, Law & Order & more.
NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service debuts amid coronavirus outbreak. Will it stand out?NBCUniversal will plunge into the competitive streaming arena on Wednesday with an advertising-supported subscription service to capitalize on the surge in home viewing. The media giant plans to make the low-cost Peacock service widely available to consumers nationwide on July 15.
Discussion
Junior Owolabi
Junior Owolabi
Great, it is streaming globally or to selected countries, the reason I ask is because I’m based in UK
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Pro
So many streaming options now. Curious to see how Peacock Originals hold up against Netflix Originals. Are you going to sign up for Peacock?
No way
Mmm, maybe
Absolutely (because: The Office)
Jake Crump
Jake Crump
Hunter
Pro
This service had me at Parks and Recreation. I'd also be curious to see how far back they go with SNL. I'd love to watch some of the older seasons again if they're available.
Calum Webb
Calum Webb
Pro
I'd be really interested to see how this competes with Disney+ & Hulu, and Prime Video. Have been super impressed with Prime's extensive boxsets of binge-worthy TV, but if NBC might be moving shows like Parks & Recreation under Peacock, I may have to look again.
