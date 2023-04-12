Products
Peach App

Peach App

A new tool for your great pitches

Peach App is an AI-powered presentation generator. Type in all you want and get the unique slides with generative texts. No complicated settings, no rules, just your ideas and their implementation.
Peach App
About this launch
Peach App
Peach App
A new tool for your great pitches
Peach App by
Peach App
was hunted by
Sasha Teterin
in Design Tools, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Sasha Teterin
,
Юлия Маловица
,
Ilnur Bikmaev
and
Kirill
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
Peach App
is not rated yet. This is Peach App's first launch.
