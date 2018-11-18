Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Peace Chrome Extension

Peace Chrome Extension

A Chrome extension for relaxation, meditation and peace

get it

Peace is a FREE Chrome Extension which helps you relax. With just one click, it opens up a browser window with soothing ambient music, inspirational quotes and beautiful rotating scenery. To use, simply plug in your headphones/earphones, hit the extension icon and enjoy. Great for taking a short 5-min break from work!

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Khaiyong
Khaiyong
Makers
Ng Khai Yong
Ng Khai Yong
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Khaiyong
KhaiyongHunter@ngkhaiyong · Aspiring inventor.
Hey guys, I created this simple relaxation chrome extension. If you like momentum, this takes it even further by including inspirational quotes and relaxing music. Hope you enjoy this!
Upvote ·