Home
Product
PDIQA
PDIQA
Product Design Interview Questions and Answers
Improve your chances of landing a product designer job at top companies with this Notion file. It has expertly crafted interview questions and answers covering key topics such as user research, design process, user experience, and design thinking.
Launched in
Design Tools
by
PDIQA
About this launch
Product Design Interview Questions and Answers
PDIQA by
was hunted by
Rodion Guyckevich
in
Design Tools
. Made by
Rodion Guyckevich
. Featured on March 7th, 2023.
Upvotes
4
Comments
5
Day rank
#51
Week rank
#102
