PDFZero is a suite of free, cloud-based PDF tools. It offers advanced tools like PDF form mail merging and PDF Zone OCR in addition to the basic tools like PDF merging and splitting.
With PDFZero, you can:
* Mailmerge PDFs
* Zone OCR PDFs
* Merge PDFs
* Split PDFs
* Delete PDFs
* Reorder PDFs
* Rotate PDFs
Discussion
2 Reviews
Warren Price
Hunter
In my office we are constantly needing to merge info into PDFs and this is the best free solution we have come across. Fast, easy to use, and lots of other useful features.
The ability to create large mailings so easily is fantastic, but being able to use zonal ocr to pull data from the forms being returned for entering into your database is amazing. We save so much time from the efficiency of this product!
