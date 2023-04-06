Products
This is the latest launch from PDFgear
See PDFgear’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
PDFgear Chatbot
PDFgear Chatbot
Intellectualize and chat PDFs using AI assistant
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
PDFgear Chatbot is a new feature of PDFgear that allows Windows 10/11 users to chat with PDFs for Free. The chatbot is powered by ChatGPT-3.5 and can answer questions about the contents of PDF documents, summarize them, and generate outlines.
Launched in
Productivity
by
PDFgear
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
PDFgear
The free pdf solution for all
11
reviews
125
followers
Follow for updates
PDFgear Chatbot by
PDFgear
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
. Made by
Maggie
. Featured on April 11th, 2023.
PDFgear
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 11 users. It first launched on December 22nd, 2022.
Upvotes
15
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report