This is the latest launch from PDFgear
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → PDFgear Chatbot
PDFgear Chatbot

PDFgear Chatbot

Intellectualize and chat PDFs using AI assistant

Free
PDFgear Chatbot is a new feature of PDFgear that allows Windows 10/11 users to chat with PDFs for Free. The chatbot is powered by ChatGPT-3.5 and can answer questions about the contents of PDF documents, summarize them, and generate outlines.
Launched in Productivity by
PDFgear
About this launch
PDFgear
PDFgearThe free pdf solution for all
125
PDFgear Chatbot by
PDFgear
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Productivity. Made by
Maggie
. Featured on April 11th, 2023.
PDFgear
is rated 4.9/5 by 11 users. It first launched on December 22nd, 2022.
Upvotes
15
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-