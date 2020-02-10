Discussion
Andrew Schmelyun
Maker
Hey everyone, Andrew here! 👋 I ended up scratching my own itch with this latest project, an HTML to PDF API called PDFBlade. I know that there's already quite a few different good options out there, but I needed something to handle the varying amount of requests that I do month-to-month. Sometimes I need to convert hundreds of reports to PDFs, and then sometimes it's just a few. I didn't really want to purchase a subscription to a service and either waste money not utilizing how many conversions I could do in a month, or keep flipping between a higher and lower tier as I needed it. I figured more people than just me might have this same problem, and so I built the billing system for PDFBlade around credits that never expire. Each successful use of the API uses one, and signing up for the service grants you 100 free right off the bat. Thanks for checking it out!
