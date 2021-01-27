discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Dheeraj Bhardwaj
MakerFounder & BDM, Uibix
Hello people! 👋🏻 We can't let these January chills go to waste, so got a little gift for you! ☃️ We have had so many situations where our clients wanted to create PDFs for their web-applications — invoices, newsletters, personalised prescriptions. Developing custom solution for each of them? Too much investment and efforts. Using existing 3rd party services? Too expensive to scale. Eventually we had to see disappointed clients and scrapped off features. We don't like disappointed client! So, we went ahead and took time to deep into the technology behind and create our own solution for this — Something that caters the need for everyone one of them and is dirt cheap compared to what's out there. For my techie buddies - Yes, we are using Puppeteer, AWS Lambda, providing SDKs and a full-fledged and beautiful dashboard. Ohh, about the gift, we are giving free credits for pdf conversions on fresh signups 🥳 Drop in your feedback, suggestions and questions. You'll never find bots on the other side - just friendly humans. 😄
Share