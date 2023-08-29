Products
PDF Scanner App™

Safe, simple PDF scanner

Free
Embed
PDF Scanner App does one thing and does it best! Scans documents into PDF files with full privacy, no account needed. Quick - Just 1 step. Scan and Go! Safe - We don’t read, store or share your documents or any other information.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Developer Tools
 by
About this launch
PDF Scanner App™Safe, Simple PDF Scanner! Full Privacy, No Account Needed!
0
reviews
8
followers
was hunted by
Ronen Horovitz
in Design Tools, Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by
Ronen Horovitz
. Featured on August 29th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is PDF Scanner App™'s first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#52
Week rank
#86