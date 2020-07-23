Discussion
Ben S
Maker
Hi everyone! 👋 I've had this one completed for a few months but have sat on it with the dreaded "launch fright". Today I decided that if I don't launch it my work has gone to waste and who knows, it might be useful for someone. Over the past 12 months I've seen an increasing demand for people with no technical or design knowledge to be able to distribute their PDF marketing material in a better, more engaging way. Late last year I made the decision to make something to meet that demand. I've tried to make it as quick and easy as possible to create stunning PDF Flip Books to show off your products and services effectively. The service is suitable for any type of user and cuts out all the complicated options of the other solutions that are on the market (I know there are a lot). Check it out and let me know what you think 👍
