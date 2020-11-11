PDF Annotator by Good Annotations
Easily add text, annotate or convert your PDF files online
Perry Steward
MakerFounder at goodannotations.com
Hi everyone, We're super happy to release our new PDF Editor & Annotation Tools Beta today! We've been working hard on creating an online tool that you can edit your PDF documents for free. You can use all the existing Good Annotation tools that you had before and now apply them to PDF documents. That means you can add text, draw on your PDF, annotate with arrows and our professionally designed callout elements. You can even convert your PDF files to other formats like JPG or PNG. We always appreciate the Product Hunt communities feedback so please please let us know what you think and how it might be useful in your workflow! Thanks! Perry
Wow this is awesome. Amazing idea, easy to use and works great! Only suggestion would be iPad and iOS support would be really useful. Thanks :D
@phillip_john hey! thanks for the support, happy to hear you find it easy to use and thanks for your suggestion. Mobile and Tablet support is on our roadmap and should be available soon. I think it kind of works right now but we need to improve the UI to make it a slicker experience!
I love it! I always have an issue when I'm sign documents online. It's always PDF. The bloody PDF is always a headache. I'm bookmarking this one! This is awesome.
Glad you like the tool Mario!
Heya there, We're thrilled to get this one online. This tiny tool is meant to deliver incredible results. If we're not quite there yet, your feedback might be just what we need to provide immense value to you in the future. We really appreciate the Product Hunt community. Let us know what's good and what's not. You're awesome! Toni