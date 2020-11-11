PDF Annotator by Good Annotations

  1. Home
Looking for an easy way to edit professional documents? You can now create better product guides or documentation on Good Annotations. Discover how to draw on PDF, convert PDF, compress documents, add borders, and write on PDF within your browser.
How I Built a Tool To Annotate & Share Your Screenshots OnlineHey, I'm Perry and I'm the founder of Good Annotations. The company started off as a simple image annotation tool where users are able to markup and label any image. The tool is still in a stage where we are generalising. We want as many people to use it as possible so we can have interview sessions.
Perry Steward
Maker
Founder at goodannotations.com
Hi everyone, We're super happy to release our new PDF Editor & Annotation Tools Beta today! We've been working hard on creating an online tool that you can edit your PDF documents for free. You can use all the existing Good Annotation tools that you had before and now apply them to PDF documents. That means you can add text, draw on your PDF, annotate with arrows and our professionally designed callout elements. You can even convert your PDF files to other formats like JPG or PNG. We always appreciate the Product Hunt communities feedback so please please let us know what you think and how it might be useful in your workflow! Thanks! Perry
Phillip Sciacca
Wow this is awesome. Amazing idea, easy to use and works great! Only suggestion would be iPad and iOS support would be really useful. Thanks :D
@phillip_john hey! thanks for the support, happy to hear you find it easy to use and thanks for your suggestion. Mobile and Tablet support is on our roadmap and should be available soon. I think it kind of works right now but we need to improve the UI to make it a slicker experience!
Mario_Magadalen
🎈
I love it! I always have an issue when I'm sign documents online. It's always PDF. The bloody PDF is always a headache. I'm bookmarking this one! This is awesome.
Glad you like the tool Mario!
Toni Koraza
Maker
🎈
Curious Fellow | Founder of Mad Products
Heya there, We're thrilled to get this one online. This tiny tool is meant to deliver incredible results. If we're not quite there yet, your feedback might be just what we need to provide immense value to you in the future. We really appreciate the Product Hunt community. Let us know what's good and what's not. You're awesome! Toni
