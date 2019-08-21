Log InSign up
PD Leadbooster

Catch hot web leads before they bounce

LeadBooster is a CRM-integrated conversational chatbot that enables your business to automatically qualify more leads, book more meetings and close deals faster.
LeadBooster engages in conversations with your visitors as soon as they land on your homepage.
Matt Pliszka
Matt Pliszka
Hunter
Hey Product Hunters, Today, I'm hunting a brand new tool from Pipedrive - a conversational chatbot, letting you qualify leads landing on your website and add them automatically to your CRM. Use it to capture, qualify and act on leads faster and to automatically schedule meetings with your website's visitors. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.
francesco ciotola
francesco ciotola
To try only this tool i must try all the platform?
