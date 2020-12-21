discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Sunny Bundel
Maker
Hello Product Hunters, 🚀 I'm really excited to launch our first project - PC Builder! 😊 The idea came up after I wanted to build my first PC (Which is mainly for Video Editing & Gaming purposes). And yes, I know there are a few other websites which are available in the same category - but being a computer science engineer, I just wanted to build this tool myself. 😎 I know this is just version 1.0 and there are plenty of possibilities. Even I went many times through the process of making it to the perfection, but there were always small touches and moments I missed along the way. But after having so many ups and downs while working on this project, we've gained the trust of 100K+ users 🥰 who trusted on our tool for checking the compatibility of the PC parts. And I wanted to thanks them for trusting us and taking us to this level. It will save you from: 🤯 getting into trouble while selecting the compatible parts ⌛️ wasting your precious time here and there just for finding the right parts 🤒 spending your energy on PC parts compatibility So please don't forget to share your valuable comments on my tool to make it a great product which is available in the market. :) P.S: Also, let me know which tool you most preferred to build the list of PC parts?
PC Builder
Build My PC
PC Part Picker
NewEgg PC Builder
Other
Share4 Answers
That's an innovative project Sunny. Especially when you're presuing your degree. The websie is really nice and smooth. Keep it up :)