Enjoy this premium VISA Credit card internationally, earning cashback on every transaction from Paytm and Citibank
India's largest mobile wallet company Paytm now offers a credit cardPaytm, India's largest mobile wallet app, has branched out to several businesses in recent years as threat from Google and Facebook grows. On Tuesday, it added another category to the list: credit cards. The firm, operated by One97 Communications, today unveiled Paytm First Credit Card with lofty b...
TechCrunch
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
I feel like India is ripe for a credit card disruption 🥭 Great move @vijayshekhar and team 👏
Siddharth Jaiswal@sdrth_ · Launch and Growth Marketing for Startups
Congratulations on the launch @vijayshekhar! Would love to be among the first to get this. How can I apply?
Siddhant Tiwari@siddhanttiwari · Growth @Mypoolin
@vijayshekhar @sdrth_ you can apply on the app itself. Click on the Paytm First Card icon or find the Paytm First card option in the menu to begin the application for Paytm First card.
Siddhant Tiwari@siddhanttiwari · Growth @Mypoolin
Congratulations! @vijayshekhar Can the up-voters get the instant approval?
