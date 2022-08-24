Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Payouts
Payouts
On-chain income management for Web3 projects
Visit
Upvote 6
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Easy to use product to manage, report, hedge and fairly distribute on-chain revenues. Managing large NFT, DAO or Web3 communities with changing members, vary the income splits from sales or transfers, and users don't need wallets
Launched in
Crypto
,
Blockchain
,
NFT
by
Payouts
Secureframe
Ad
Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
About this launch
Payouts
On-chain income management for Web3 projects
1
review
7
followers
Follow for updates
Payouts by
Payouts
was hunted by
Xen
in
Crypto
,
Blockchain
,
NFT
. Made by
Xen
. Featured on August 25th, 2022.
Payouts
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Payouts's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#133
Report