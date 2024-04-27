Launches
Payout
Payout
Dividend analyzer for U.S dividend investors
Payout generates a portfolio report that provides a detailed overview of your dividend investments. This includes insights into sector balance and distribution, estimation of monthly and annual dividends, and a complete analysis of key sectors.
Analytics
Investing
Personal Finance
by
Payout
Payout by
Payout
was hunted by
Juyeon Park
in
Analytics
,
Investing
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Juyeon Park
,
Eric Park
,
채령
,
Minho Cho
,
song_dev
and
jinlee
. Featured on April 28th, 2024.
Payout
is not rated yet. This is Payout's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
