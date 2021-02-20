discussion
Alec Rios
Maker
The idea behind this tool is to make it as easy as possible to send Nano. Often times, people will request Nano payments or donations over the internet by simply providing their Nano address. This means that others are forced to copy and paste it into their wallet, which could be cumbersome if their wallet isn't on their current device. PayNano works by creating a web page for your Nano address so that you can provide others with a link instead of an address. On this page, they are able to easily launch their wallet application with the address prefilled (and the amount too, optionally) by just clicking a button or scanning a QR code. Thanks for checking it out! Let me know what you think.
