PayLor.Me 2.0 via Stripe

Cedric
Maker
Its been awhile since I launched PayLor.Me 3 month ago as a simple mean for users to receive payment in the easiest way via a link. As of now, PayLor.Me has 50+ users but we have transacted about $30,000 worth of transaction! Its small but a good start nonetheless. Since then, many users have gave me good feedback about my platform and suggestions as well. One of them being a way to manage and sell subscriptions, I have thought about it and decided it could a good way to elevate PayLor.me to the next level. Now you can easily manage and sell your subscriptions within 5mins. I could talk a lot more about its functionalities but I don't think you guys would like to read a wall of text. Do take a look at the preview picture below and feel free to see the subscription plan page in action. https://www.paylor.me/cedricloy/... And the best part is, I only charging 1% for any recurring subscription charges! Its very good for new businesses or individuals who want an easy and affordable means to manage their subscriptions.
looks really good, congratulations!
