PayLor.Me 2.0 via Stripe

Payments and subscriptions via a personalised link

PayLor.Me 2.0 !!!
Now, users can create, manage and sell subscriptions easily with PayLor.Me. Let your customer choose the plan they want and we will handle the rest.
Take a look at a live example https://www.paylor.me/cedricloy/subscription_plans
Cedric
Cedric
Maker
Its been awhile since I launched PayLor.Me 3 month ago as a simple mean for users to receive payment in the easiest way via a link. As of now, PayLor.Me has 50+ users but we have transacted about $30,000 worth of transaction! Its small but a good start nonetheless. Since then, many users have gave me good feedback about my platform and suggestions as well. One of them being a way to manage and sell subscriptions, I have thought about it and decided it could a good way to elevate PayLor.me to the next level. Now you can easily manage and sell your subscriptions within 5mins. I could talk a lot more about its functionalities but I don't think you guys would like to read a wall of text. Do take a look at the preview picture below and feel free to see the subscription plan page in action. https://www.paylor.me/cedricloy/... And the best part is, I only charging 1% for any recurring subscription charges! Its very good for new businesses or individuals who want an easy and affordable means to manage their subscriptions.
Michele Patrassi
Michele Patrassi
looks really good, congratulations!
