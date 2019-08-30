Discussion
Maker
Cedric
Customer wants to pay me via his credit card. Use Paypal.me but it requires customer to have a paypal account. Created PayLor.me which is similar to Paypay but the good thing is that it does not requires Customer to have Stripe account, just a valid credit card will do. Customer paid and was happy, has been using my web app every since to pay me. Took me less than a week to get this up. Maybe some people will find it useful. Some will not. Only time will tell
