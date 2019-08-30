Log InSign up
PayLor.Me

Credit card payments with the click of a link via Stripe

Simple credit card payments with the click of a link via Stripe. Take the hassle out of getting paid with your very own personalised PayLor.Me link.
Cedric
Cedric
Maker
Customer wants to pay me via his credit card. Use Paypal.me but it requires customer to have a paypal account. Created PayLor.me which is similar to Paypay but the good thing is that it does not requires Customer to have Stripe account, just a valid credit card will do. Customer paid and was happy, has been using my web app every since to pay me. Took me less than a week to get this up. Maybe some people will find it useful. Some will not. Only time will tell
