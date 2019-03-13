Paydrt is the first all-in-one Business Management Suite for Bloggers.
Our mission is to take the guesswork out of what makes each individual website successful. We don't stop at showing WHAT is working. We also show WHY.
More Gold. Less Digging. Paydrt.
Reviews
- Pros:
Saves hours in checking analytics.Cons:
Still early product so it could use more connections.
Would recommend to every person running a website to keep all your analytics in one place. Plus it's the only real sponsored post tracker that I like.Kyle Ivins has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Joshua SmithMaker@joshua_smith2
I've spent the last 5 years working with thousands of bloggers very closely. Their data is fragmented, and their businesses are messy and overwhelming. Paydrt aims to be the first suite of tools built specifically for bloggers with the mission of consolidating their business onto a singular platform, and showing them what is actually moving the needle for their business, and why.
Upvote Share·
Gijo Varghese@gijo_varghese · Co-founder & CTO - MFY
Your website doesn't support HTTPS?
Upvote Share·