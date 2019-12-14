Discussion
Edwin Hernandez
Maker
Hey PH, Edwin here, I created Paycheck Calculator because I was constantly asking myself 🤔the following questions: 💵How would my paycheck look like if... - I accepted a job with a yearly salary of X? - I received a raise of X dollars per hour? - I moved to X city? - I worked X hours of overtime this week? - I increased my 401k contribution by X percentage? And I wanted something simple that I could quickly pull up on my phone, had my previous calculation saved, and computed the deductions as soon as I changed a single number. The app has been on the Android Play Store for a little over a year and I just released the iOS version last month. 📱 Give it a try and let me know if you have any questions or if you'd like to hear about the features I'm working on. The app is pretty small, has no ads and is free! 🤙
