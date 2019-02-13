Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Paxful

Paxful

Peer-to-peer digital marketplace for bitcoin

get it
#1 Product of the DayToday

Paxful is a peer to peer bitcoin marketplace, Our objective and the idea of peer to peer finance is to simplify the purchase of bitcoin by connecting buyers with sellers similar to you.

We are revolutionising the way people make payments and send money

Around the web
Team Paxful in Kenya with CEO, Ray Youssef - Bitcoin KEThe Paxful team is in Kenya for a couple of days to talk cryptocurrencies and peer-to-peer finance. The CEO has appeared in a series of mainstream TV interviews discussing the mission and vision of Paxful.
Bitcoin KECryptoDavid
Peer-to-Peer bitcoin marketplace Paxful launches second school in Rwanda - CNBC AfricaPaxful, a peer to peer bitcoin market-place launched its second school in Rwanda under the #builtwithbitcoin initiative that began in 2017. Ray Youssef, CEO, and Co-Founder of Paxful joins CNBC Africa to shed more light on this as well as the appetite for digital currencies in Africa.
CNBC Africa
Bitcoin Exchange Paxful Sees 20% 2018 Growth, Driven by Africa - CoinDeskRegardless of bitcoin's price volatility, 2018 saw an explosion of activity among African users. Revealed exclusively to CoinDesk, the peer-to-peer bitcoin exchange Paxful increased its transaction volume by 130 percent since January 2018 with an average of $21 million a week, compared to $8.5 million in 2017.
CoinDesk

Reviews

John Williams
 
Helpful
  • John Williams
    John WilliamsP2P Crypto trader
    Pros: 

    Has lots of options

    Cons: 

    Watch out for the scammers, they get banned, but keep popping up.

    Do lots of trading on there

    John Williams has used this product for one year.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Brian McCabe
Brian McCabe
Makers
Brian McCabe
Brian McCabe
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Brian McCabe
Brian McCabeMakerPro@mccabe_brian · Web Enthusiast with a angle for apps
So after three years, we are about to launch a mobile app and a website facelift. Advanced trading features and tools to help vendors will be launched too but we would like to hear from users what else we can incorporate
Upvote ·