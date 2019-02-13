Paxful is a peer to peer bitcoin marketplace, Our objective and the idea of peer to peer finance is to simplify the purchase of bitcoin by connecting buyers with sellers similar to you.
We are revolutionising the way people make payments and send money
Reviews
- Pros:
Has lots of optionsCons:
Watch out for the scammers, they get banned, but keep popping up.
Do lots of trading on thereJohn Williams has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Brian McCabeMakerPro@mccabe_brian · Web Enthusiast with a angle for apps
So after three years, we are about to launch a mobile app and a website facelift. Advanced trading features and tools to help vendors will be launched too but we would like to hear from users what else we can incorporate
