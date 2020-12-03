discussion
Marc Atiyeh
Maker
Founder at Pawp
Hey Product Hunters! Marc here, co-founder of Pawp. I’M VERY EXCITED to share with you the launch of the first ever Digital Clinic For Pets with comprehensive video vet consultations — no appointment required. Finally, you can connect with licensed vets within minutes, anywhere and anytime, for questions BIG or small. Say perhaps: -You’re a new pet parent & you’re worried because you’re NOT SURE what is going on -Your pet’s behavior has suddenly changed -Unfortunately, your vet is closed due to #covid19 -Or you just need a second opinion to feel at ease -No, worse, you don’t know how you’re going to cover your vet bill Pawp’s digital clinic gives you the advice, care, and peace of mind you’re looking for with the assurance you need. In addition to our team of 24/7 on-call vets, Pawp offers a $3,000 safety net for your pet’s emergency vet bills. Today, we’re opening Pawp sign-ups exclusively to new users from the Product Hunt community: 🎁 20% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR to the first 250 pet parents who sign up to Pawp by using the code PRODUCTHUNT. 👉Here are the details. Pawp is kind of like pet insurance, but... 1. Simple 😉: Your vet bill is covered before you leave the clinic. With most pet insurance providers, you pay your bill upfront (which isn’t always feasible). 2. Affordable 💸: $19/month. One flat premium, no matter your pet’s age, breed, or location. 3. Accessible to all 🐶 🐈: One account covers up to 6 pets (cats & dogs) in a household for no extra cost. There’s no discrimination against breeds or pre-exisiting conditions. Click here for more info on our coverage. We made it so that you’ll never go without the care and advice you need: whether that’s for a question you have about our platform (we’ve got the best CX ✅), or wondering about your pet (we’ve got the best content 🖌), or specific health concerns about your pet (we’ve got the best vets 👩⚕️ 👨⚕️). We’re so proud to welcome you to the Digital Clinic For Pets. I’m excited to hear your feedback 🙌--Thanks @chrismessina for the hunt.
