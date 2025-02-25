Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Pave Robotics
Pave Robotics
Robots that repair roads
Visit
Upvote 68
Pave Robotics builds robots that seal cracks in asphalt, helping paving companies and local governments save time and money. Our robots work 24/7 and deliver higher-quality results than humans.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Robots
•
Tech
•
Construction
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Pave Robotics
Robots that repair roads
Follow
68
Points
4
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Pave Robotics by
Pave Robotics
was hunted by
Josh Kelly
in
Robots
,
Tech
,
Construction
. Made by
Josh Kelly
and
Mason Landon Smith
. Featured on February 26th, 2025.
Pave Robotics
is not rated yet. This is Pave Robotics's first launch.