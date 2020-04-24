Discussion
Bansal
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm the maker of pattern.css I made this because I frequently used background patterns in web design. Earlier I used svg or image patterns in the background, but when I realized there should be an easy way to use these patterns, I made this css library. There are many possible patterns that can be made with css but I used only the most common. Hope you enjoy this product and please let us know what you think.
@bansal_io very nice!
Maker
@team_uigstudio Thank you
Very cool, this is really awesome and you can do so much with it too.
Thank you for making it and posting here! Huge time saver for anyone who'd like to use CSS patterns to decorate a website.
Awesome job! As a developer I can see how this is very useful for :)
