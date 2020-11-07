discussion
Martin E
Maker
I build prototypes at spin-up.io
Hi all! We built this as a functional prototype of our idea. So you should be able to create a brand guideline with a logo, few hex colours, and a Google font. We've got lots of feature ideas that we need to find the time / budget to make. Things like: - Adding purchased fonts - Customising the brand guideline layout - Portfolio view to help people looking for work - Auto creation of the brand guidelines for download - Auto creation of the logo / colour palette in various environments (billboard, book, poster on wall, etc)
We are also hoping to add some AI features, including auto tagging brands to enable a more intuitive search. Early tests with a Microsoft Custom Vision have been working really well.