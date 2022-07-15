Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Paths
Ranked #11 for today
Paths
Find shortcuts for apps and websites in your browser
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Paths is an extension for finding shortcuts for popular apps and websites. Paths provides an interface right in your browser to search for commands and shortcuts for your most used applications.
Launched in
Web App
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
+1 by
Paths
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Flatfile
Ad
Intelligent data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
Paths
Find shortcuts for apps and websites in your browser
0
reviews
Follow
Paths by
Paths
was hunted by
Raphael S.
in
Web App
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Raphael S.
. Featured on July 18th, 2022.
Paths
is not rated yet. This is Paths's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Daily rank
#11
Weekly rank
#11
Report