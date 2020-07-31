  1. Home
  2.  → Pathfix Beacon

Pathfix Beacon

Add real-time sync to your app, in minutes.

Add real-time data sync from any provider to your platform. Beacons handle OAuth authentication, Webhook registration and data transformation.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Sameera Vanekar
Maker
Hey everyone! Super excited to launch Pathfix Beacon - the easiest way to add real-time sync! As a platform that offers OAuth integration and pass-through API, we knew the next evolution is adding webhooks. Our customers needed a way to quickly add sync functionality to their SaaS apps, and that is exactly what we did with Beacon. Beacon is OAuth + Webhook that handles OAuth Authorization, Registers a webhook, Listens for events and if triggered, Calls your webhook with the updated data fetched. Got questions? Will be here all day, ask away! Thank you so much @kevin for hunting us
UpvoteShare