Discussion
Sameera Vanekar
Maker
Hey everyone! Super excited to launch Pathfix Beacon - the easiest way to add real-time sync! As a platform that offers OAuth integration and pass-through API, we knew the next evolution is adding webhooks. Our customers needed a way to quickly add sync functionality to their SaaS apps, and that is exactly what we did with Beacon. Beacon is OAuth + Webhook that handles OAuth Authorization, Registers a webhook, Listens for events and if triggered, Calls your webhook with the updated data fetched. Got questions? Will be here all day, ask away! Thank you so much @kevin for hunting us
