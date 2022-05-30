Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Product
→
PathFinder
Ranked #19 for today
PathFinder
Learn about careers from others' stories
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
A platform that enables full transparency of common career paths by allowing anyone share their job experiences
Launched in
Tech
,
Online Learning
,
Career
by
PathFinder
Amberflo
Promoted
Cloud metering and usage-based pricing and billing for SaaS
About this launch
PathFinder by
PathFinder
was hunted by
Ming Jeng
in
Tech
,
Online Learning
,
Career
. Made by
Ming Jeng
. Featured on May 31st, 2022.
PathFinder
is not rated yet0. It first launched on December 22nd, 2021.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#19
Weekly rank
#28
Report