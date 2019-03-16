PathBase is an AI career advisor that helps young professionals build dream careers by spotting their biggest skill gaps, and bringing them the best resources (on the web & at your company) to develop those skills. 🤖
Jae Beom BaeMakerPro@jae_beom_bae · Founder, PathBase
Hi everyone, Jae from PathBase here! (Thx @chrismessina for the hunt 🙌) Super excited to share this app with you all! As some of you may know, this is the first public launch for the project, and it wouldn't have made it here if not for our awesome closed Beta users (huge shoutout to you guys 📣). I've been building PathBase on the side by myself, self-teaching coding along the way (probably why it took so long 😅) and struggling with exposure. With this PH launch, I'm hoping to gather users, feedback, and momentum to take the project to the next level. Story 📖 PathBase started from my own frustrations of being in a job unaligned with my passions, having limited time/energy to grow on the side, and a super obscure career development process. This is something I saw countless around me suffer and really wanted to solve it. 😠 Not allocating our talent to roles we love (where we tend to perform best in) stalls us from solving the world's major challenges. It's simply a highly inefficient use of talent and a barrier to individual happiness. 🌍 Where is it going? 🌅 So far, the focus has been on getting the individual's experience right. This means that the app is able to quickly analyze a user's resume/profile, derive level of expertise for each skill, and make recommendations on which skills to build and how. Next steps will consist of: 1. Add integrations to our daily workflow (i.e. Email, Slack, MS Teams) 2. Enable collaborative learning by connecting users to each other (via teams and/or public communities) 3. Enable companies to optimize employees' lifelong learning so the skills they build are aligned with both individual career goals, and companies' skill gaps. Please reach out with any questions/comments and I'll be more than happy to chat. Hope you guys enjoy it!
Charlie Benkendorf@cbenkendorf · Growth Marketer
Where does the AI component come in? when I got to select up to 3 career paths I was presented with quite a few options. Basically I needed to click on each one and read thru a long description. when I read about an AI service, I expect to get stronger recommendations.
Jae Beom BaeMakerPro@jae_beom_bae · Founder, PathBase
@cbenkendorf Thanks for trying it out Charlie! The reason for recommending several Paths during on-boarding is to provide more options in case the top ones don't suit the user (wanted to avoid being too prescriptive). Those are results based on the 9-question quiz, and we have plans to improve the accuracy & weightings this coming week. That being said, the key features we've been focusing on for accuracy are (1) the recommendations that appear in your Dashboard (e.g. which skills to prioritize), and (2) the content & resource recommendations. All that being said, I agree that things yet have room for improvement in terms of accuracy, making that our key focus in the next few weeks. 📈 Please let me know if more questions and/or thoughts!
