Patch
Patch
Patch enables climate action via API or direct purchase.
Patch is the platform that powers climate action. With a marketplace that enables companies to seamlessly purchase a gram to gigatonnes of carbon removal from vetted projects, Patch enables companies globally to take action against climate change.
Launched in
API
,
SaaS
,
Green Tech
by
Patch Platform
About this launch
Patch by
Patch Platform
was hunted by
Jenny Roy
in
API
,
SaaS
,
Green Tech
. Featured on June 4th, 2022.
Patch Platform
is not rated yet. This is Patch Platform's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#80
