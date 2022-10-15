Products
Pasty
Pasty
Smart clipboard manager for macOS
Pasty is a clipboard manager with extended search possibilities!
Copy plain texts, rich texts, screenshots, files, keep items for an unlimited time, organize them in spaces, black-list apps that Pasty should ignore, and more.
About this launch
Pasty
Smart Clipboard Manager for macOS
Pasty by
Pasty
was hunted by
Albert Kinng
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Ivan Sapozhnik
. Featured on October 16th, 2022.
Pasty
is not rated yet. This is Pasty's first launch.
