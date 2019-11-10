Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Pastryy

Pastryy

Quickly get feedback on the designs you've created.

#1 Product of the DayToday
Pastryy is a design feedback website that offers feedback on the designs you've created in as little as 24 hours. The goal of this website is to provide designer feedback, so that you can take that feedback and improve your designs.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
AJ Picard
AJ Picard
Maker
When I first started to design I was always looking for feedback on the designs I was working on. I wanted to create a website that allowed designers or teams of designers to get quality feedback on their designs quickly. If you have any questions about Pastryy don't hesitate to reach out. Looking forward to helping designers all around the world.
UpvoteShare
Awab Nero
Awab Nero
I really like the idea but how does the reviewing process go,how many people are reviewing it and how do I guarantee that they're skilled enough to review my design
UpvoteShare
Hidden comment