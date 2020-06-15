Deals
Pastel
Pastel
Beautiful color palettes
Pastel is an app for amateur developers & artists that lets you capture, collect, and build up a library of color palettes to use in your projects, and offers rich drag & drop support to share them with other apps.
Pastel
All of us have a list of projects we'd like to do someday, when the stars align. One of the things I've had in the back of my mind for a while now was 'something to do with colors'. There's a missing part of iOS that's always bugged me, and that's comprehensive support for colors at a system level.
