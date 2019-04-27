Paste.Work
Inter-device copy and paste
#3 Product of the DayToday
Paste.Work saves your time in a workshop or a seminar or if you are working on someone else's computer and want to copy and paste something from that device to your device or want to share a link to everyone in seminar Paste.Work allows you to do it easily.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Tanish SehgalMaker@itanish · Coder
Hi everyone! 👋 I'm excited to share Paste.Work with you all. So what is it, you might ask? Paste.Work is a web app that allows you to easily copy and paste any text between devices. We've all done it at some point. While in a seminar or working on a public computer where you don’t want to login into your mail or something but want some text/URL from that computer to be copied to your device or sometimes you want to share a link with everyone in a seminar. I created Paste.Work with the goal of making these Inter-Device Copy Pasting tasks easy where all you have to do is write your text in one device and click Copy and you will get a small easy to remember the code. Now move onto the next device and click on Paste and then enter your code or if in a seminar share that code with everyone and boom you have that text in your other device/devices. The recent soft launch between my friends generated lots of positive feedback, so it gave me the confidence to launch it here. Thank you in advance PH Community, for taking the time to read and checking it out. I hope Paste.Work is useful to you all. And as always, any feedback is much appreciated. Have an awesome day! 🙂
Upvote (1)Share·