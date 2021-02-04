Deals
passwrd.in
passwrd.in
Private, secure, and simple password generator.
Productivity
User Experience
Developer Tools
As sys admin, developer & admin - there is always need of strong password.
All I needed was a simple URL that gives a password.
But there are ads when you copy password, configuration is required or you need to google search to reach there.
It's opensource !
Featured
32m ago
discussion
follow discussion
Madhurendra Sachan
Maker
Developer and Maker.
Did you ever face this problem ?
8h ago
