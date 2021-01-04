PasswordManager

discussion
Morris Penasso
MakerSoftware Developer
HI all! I'm a web developer and i create this software to allow you to: - save your credentials / txt documents with a solid encryption up to 256 bits. - It's used offline so as not to compromise the security of your data. - All your data will be stored into a single file crypted. - You can use this software on two modality: with your browser or with command line interface. - Much more functionality Install NodeJS on your machine for use it! It's only requirement. Read README file for instructions. It's totally free! Try it !
