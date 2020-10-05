Passwarden
Vasiliy Ivanov
Hey there, Hunters ✌️ Thanks a lot for taking time to check out Passwarden! Like most of KeepSolid’s solutions, the idea behind Passwarden was born from our own pains. First of all, there's the notion that one should always use unique, strong passwords for all their accounts. But then how many of you actually follow this rule? We don’t have time and mental resources to come up with new passwords every time, let alone memorize them all! 🙈 On an unrelated note, how do you usually share with others your personal information, such as passwords, ID, banking info, if need be? Chances are, you use your common everyday messengers / emails for this. Why not - surely they are reliably secured, right? 🤔 Not really. Many of such services will protect your identity, but not the actual data transferred (then there’s also the problem of compromised devices and public networks). These two situations are what Passwarden is designed to fix. But what exactly does it do? ✅Generates strong passwords and remembers them for you ✅Securely stores your personal data, such as account, banking, and payment info ✅Enables protected data sharing between devices ✅Duress mode allows you to specify which data to hide in case someone forces you to provide them with access to Passwarden ✅Two-Factor Authentication protects your device from unauthorized access ✅Employs AES-256 and ЕС р-384 data encryption - not even our devs have access to your information ✅Supports a variety of platforms and allows for unlimited device connections per account ✅Offers you KeepSolid’s signature 24/7 support to address any requests or questions you have Give Passwarden a try, and please let us know what you think in the comments below. Thanks again, you are the best! 🥳
Great job, colleagues! Speed and security are still the most important parameters for web users.
@ivanpalii Thanks! Working on it everyday with our team ;)
