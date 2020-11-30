Deals
Passnip
Passnip
Stop forgetting that f**king password.
Web App
Passnip is simple online tool to generate memorable, yet secure passphrases which are easier to recall than a random string.
Hachi
Maker
🎈
Product designer, based in Japan.
Hey all! This tool is aimed at quickly creating random pass-phrases in an instant. Have feedback / suggestions? Let me hear it!
