Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Rahul Matta
Maker
Hi Everyone! Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides hold some of the world’s most sensitive information, yet there is no easy way to securely share these documents with large groups of people. Users typically stay logged into their Google accounts, and it can be irritating to have to log out just to briefly lend your computer to a friend or family member. With this in mind, we created Passify - the easiest and safest way to lock your important documents and share them with your coworkers, family, and friends. Thanks for the support, and please feel free to reach out with any questions, comments or concerns.
